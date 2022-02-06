Hoo Token (HOO) Trading 0.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Hoo Token (CURRENCY:HOO) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. Hoo Token has a total market capitalization of $90.54 million and $9.98 million worth of Hoo Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hoo Token coin can currently be purchased for about $1.10 or 0.00002600 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Hoo Token has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002368 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.60 or 0.00051120 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,021.22 or 0.07150317 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.24 or 0.00055000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,087.58 or 0.99608619 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00052743 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00006572 BTC.

Hoo Token Coin Profile

Hoo Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,430,424 coins. Hoo Token’s official Twitter account is @Hoo_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hoo Token’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5191937 . The official website for Hoo Token is hoo.com

Hoo Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hoo Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hoo Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hoo Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

