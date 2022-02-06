HOQU Market Cap Reaches $212,407.45 (HQX)

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 6th. During the last week, HOQU has traded up 22.2% against the U.S. dollar. HOQU has a total market cap of $212,407.45 and $340,394.00 worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HOQU coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002335 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004151 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002338 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00043225 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.98 or 0.00109842 BTC.

About HOQU

HQX is a coin. Its launch date was November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 coins and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 coins. HOQU’s official message board is blog.hoqu.io . The official website for HOQU is www.hoqu.io . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HOQU is the decentralized marketing platform that allows merchants and affiliates to interact directly and ensures fair CPA deals based on a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling HOQU

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOQU should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HOQU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

