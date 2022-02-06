Horizon Protocol Market Capitalization Hits $2.90 Million (HZN)

Horizon Protocol (CURRENCY:HZN) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. In the last seven days, Horizon Protocol has traded 23.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Horizon Protocol has a market cap of $2.90 million and approximately $73,759.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Horizon Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0724 or 0.00000169 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002339 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00052018 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,085.82 or 0.07214630 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00055783 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,841.45 or 1.00163098 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00053513 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00006550 BTC.

Horizon Protocol Coin Profile

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Buying and Selling Horizon Protocol

