Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 645,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,224 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.09% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $10,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HST. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 130,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after buying an additional 14,906 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 37,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 18,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 29,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 10,255 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HST has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.35.

NASDAQ HST opened at $17.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 12.04, a quick ratio of 12.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.72. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.79 and a 12-month high of $19.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.63 and a beta of 1.29.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.31). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 18.30%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 7,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $121,936.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

