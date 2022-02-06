Hot Cross Price Tops $0.30 (HOTCROSS)

Hot Cross (CURRENCY:HOTCROSS) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 6th. One Hot Cross coin can now be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000719 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hot Cross has a market cap of $33.90 million and approximately $2.57 million worth of Hot Cross was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hot Cross has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hot Cross alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002414 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00050904 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,974.66 or 0.07177464 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00054916 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,342.09 or 0.99752931 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.82 or 0.00052661 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006576 BTC.

Hot Cross Profile

Hot Cross’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 113,749,999 coins. The Reddit community for Hot Cross is https://reddit.com/r/hotcross . Hot Cross’ official Twitter account is @hotcrosscom

Buying and Selling Hot Cross

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hot Cross directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hot Cross should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hot Cross using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hot Cross Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hot Cross and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.