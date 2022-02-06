Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Stock Holdings Decreased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 630,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,679 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Howmet Aerospace worth $19,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HWM. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 3,418.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

HWM stock opened at $32.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $36.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.51 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.63.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.31%.

HWM has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Howmet Aerospace from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.63.

In other Howmet Aerospace news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 2,038 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $65,827.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

