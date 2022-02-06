HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc. (CVE:HPQ) Director Acquires C$10,625.00 in Stock

HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc. (CVE:HPQ) Director Robert Robitaille bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.43 per share, with a total value of C$10,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 595,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$253,212.88.

Shares of CVE HPQ traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$0.42. The stock had a trading volume of 147,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,823. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54, a current ratio of 7.82 and a quick ratio of 7.64. The company has a market cap of C$140.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.00. HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.40 and a twelve month high of C$1.68.

Get HPQ-Silicon Resources alerts:

HPQ-Silicon Resources Company Profile

HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of quartz properties in Canada. It is involved in the exploration and production of silicon metals and porous silicon wafers. It holds a 100% interests in the Roncevaux property includes 27 claims covering an area of 1,895.76 hectares located in the Matapedia region of GaspÃ©; and Martinville property, which consists of 4 claims covering an area of 2.42 square kilometers located to the east of Montreal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HPQ-Silicon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HPQ-Silicon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.