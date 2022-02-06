Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 20,137 Shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in ING Groep (NYSE:ING) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 279,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,137 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $4,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 306,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,446,000 after buying an additional 15,819 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 39,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 768,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,136,000 after purchasing an additional 47,552 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Botty Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ING opened at $15.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.23. ING Groep has a 12 month low of $9.24 and a 12 month high of $15.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $59.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.79.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. ING Groep had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ING Groep from €15.00 ($16.85) to €15.40 ($17.30) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.96.

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

