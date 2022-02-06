Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys Shares of 420,240 American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAO)

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 420,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,152,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 3.12% of American Acquisition Opportunity as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its position in shares of American Acquisition Opportunity by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 117,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Acquisition Opportunity in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Acquisition Opportunity in the 2nd quarter valued at $284,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of American Acquisition Opportunity in the 2nd quarter valued at $760,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Acquisition Opportunity in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,582,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

AMAO opened at $10.08 on Friday. American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.84 and a 12 month high of $10.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.99.

American Acquisition Opportunity Inc intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the land holdings and resources industry in the United States.

