Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $4.01 Million Holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 21.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,142 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.06% of Boston Beer worth $4,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SAM. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Boston Beer in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in Boston Beer in the third quarter valued at $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Boston Beer by 5,500.0% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 56 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Beer by 65.8% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Beer by 83.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Boston Beer news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $421,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $421,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,685 shares of company stock valued at $3,917,380. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:SAM opened at $419.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $480.57 and a 200-day moving average of $532.63. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 53.11 and a beta of 0.72. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a one year low of $404.50 and a one year high of $1,349.98.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SAM shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $564.00 to $492.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $440.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Cowen raised shares of Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $475.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Beer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $758.20.

Boston Beer Company Profile

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

