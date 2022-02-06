Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $4.11 Million Stock Position in Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FCAX)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FCAX) by 68.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 420,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,757 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.84% of Fortress Capital Acquisition worth $4,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fortress Capital Acquisition by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 6,386 shares in the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fortress Capital Acquisition by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 96,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 16,899 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Fortress Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $235,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Fortress Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $391,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its stake in Fortress Capital Acquisition by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortress Capital Acquisition stock opened at $9.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.76 and a 200-day moving average of $9.77. Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $10.10.

Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

