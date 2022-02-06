Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases New Stake in PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PMVC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PMVC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 425,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,161,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 1.94% of PMV Consumer Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PMV Consumer Acquisition by 16.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 355,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after buying an additional 49,423 shares in the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in PMV Consumer Acquisition by 133.7% during the third quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 11,628 shares in the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in PMV Consumer Acquisition during the second quarter worth $282,000. ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new stake in PMV Consumer Acquisition during the second quarter worth $3,656,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in PMV Consumer Acquisition by 10.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 266,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 24,402 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.48% of the company’s stock.

PMVC opened at $9.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.80. PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $10.60.

PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the consumer industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

