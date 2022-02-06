Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 1,961 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,961 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. SouthState Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 36,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, IMS Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period.

Shares of IWR stock opened at $76.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.61. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $69.10 and a 52 week high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

