Hsbc Holdings PLC Trims Stock Holdings in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its position in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,880 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.16% of United States Oil Fund worth $4,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund by 163.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund by 107.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $372,000.

NYSEARCA:USO opened at $64.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.24. United States Oil Fund LP has a 12-month low of $37.95 and a 12-month high of $65.35.

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

