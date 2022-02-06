Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its holdings in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 940,902 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 81,220 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.36% of Hudbay Minerals worth $7,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HBM. L1 Capital Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the second quarter worth about $79,092,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 128.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,740,965 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $23,328,000 after buying an additional 2,102,057 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 328.8% during the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,444,645 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,230,000 after buying an additional 1,874,545 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 593.3% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 667,600 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after buying an additional 571,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,864,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on HBM. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.98.

Shares of HBM stock opened at $7.36 on Friday. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.22 and a 12-month high of $9.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.12. Hudbay Minerals had a positive return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 16.19%. The business had revenue of $358.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Hudbay Minerals Profile

HudBay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.