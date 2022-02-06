Humanscape (HUM) Price Hits $0.27 on Top Exchanges

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. One Humanscape coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000644 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Humanscape has traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Humanscape has a total market cap of $190.55 million and $13.64 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004084 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002406 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00042157 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.70 or 0.00109940 BTC.

About Humanscape

HUM is a coin. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 coins and its circulating supply is 711,409,623 coins. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Humanscape’s official message board is medium.com/@humanscape_ico . The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Humanscape is humanscape.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities. “

Humanscape Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humanscape should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Humanscape using one of the exchanges listed above.

