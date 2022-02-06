HUSD (HUSD) 24 Hour Volume Tops $7.50 Million

HUSD (CURRENCY:HUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 6th. In the last week, HUSD has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. HUSD has a market capitalization of $390.84 million and $7.50 million worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HUSD coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002406 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004084 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002406 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00042157 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.70 or 0.00109940 BTC.

HUSD Coin Profile

HUSD (CRYPTO:HUSD) is a coin. It was first traded on November 29th, 2018. HUSD’s total supply is 390,766,204 coins. The official website for HUSD is www.stcoins.com . HUSD’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HUSD is a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Stable Universal. The dollars backing HUSD will be held in reserve by Paxos Trust Company, a fiduciary and qualified custodian regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). On a monthly basis, a top U.S. auditing firm will perform an attestation to ensure USD reserves match the supply of HUSD. The coin has been listed on the Huobi exchange platform and can be converted to any of the four stable coins supported by the stable coin solution: PAX, TUSD, GUSD, and USDC. For investors, they can deposit any of the stable coins on the all-in-one stable coin solution, and it will immediately convert it and store it as HUSD. When investors want to withdraw their coins, they have withdrawal options to choose from any of the four stable coins. “

Buying and Selling HUSD

