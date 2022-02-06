Hush (HUSH) Price Tops $0.0836 on Exchanges

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 6th. One Hush coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0836 or 0.00000201 BTC on exchanges. Hush has a total market capitalization of $871,294.61 and approximately $682.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Hush has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.30 or 0.00296478 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.33 or 0.00080146 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.77 or 0.00110054 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003239 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Hush Profile

Hush (HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,427,077 coins. Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org . The official website for Hush is myhush.org . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Hush Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

