HYCON Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (HYC)

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 6th. One HYCON coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HYCON has a market capitalization of $418,252.22 and approximately $22,977.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HYCON has traded up 10.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded up 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000034 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.59 or 0.00054218 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000072 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HYCON Coin Profile

HYCON is a coin. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,676,582,136 coins. HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HYCON’s official website is hycon.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

HYCON Coin Trading

