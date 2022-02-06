Hydra (HYDRA) Trading 12.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Hydra (CURRENCY:HYDRA) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 6th. Hydra has a total market cap of $80.52 million and $405,500.00 worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hydra coin can currently be bought for $9.36 or 0.00022167 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hydra has traded up 12.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002371 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00051487 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,017.35 or 0.07149021 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00054629 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,080.95 or 0.99702499 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00053208 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006555 BTC.

Hydra Coin Profile

Hydra’s total supply is 17,473,811 coins and its circulating supply is 8,606,762 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

Buying and Selling Hydra

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydra directly using U.S. dollars.

