HyperDAO Price Hits $0.0291 on Top Exchanges (HDAO)

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. One HyperDAO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0291 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, HyperDAO has traded 55.7% higher against the dollar. HyperDAO has a market cap of $99.01 million and $612,237.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HyperDAO alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002335 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004173 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00043324 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.15 or 0.00109983 BTC.

HyperDAO Coin Profile

HyperDAO (CRYPTO:HDAO) is a coin. It launched on November 8th, 2019. HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,400,000,000 coins. The official website for HyperDAO is www.hyperdao.com . HyperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Hdao_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for HyperDAO is medium.com/@hdao

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperDAO aims to establish a complete DeFi (Decentralised Finance)ecosystem, providing clients with a decentralized financial infrastructure. DeFi holds openness, fairness, and interconnection at its core. Based on distributed ledger and blockchain technology, HyperDAO is going to build a financial services ecosystem including collateral-backed stablecoins, decentralized community crowdfunding, decentralized wallets, cloud exchanges, market forecasts, asset management, microfinance, and e-citizen information systems. “

HyperDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

