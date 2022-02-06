Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.14% of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 107.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 4.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 3.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 7.8% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 10,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 20.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. 46.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

HY stock opened at $41.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.55. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.30 and a 12-month high of $102.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.322 per share. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio is presently -38.28%.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc engages in the manufacture of lift trucks. The firm provides an array of solutions aimed at meeting the specific materials handling needs of its customers including attachments and hydrogen fuel cell power products, telematics, automation and fleet management services, and a variety of other power options for its lift trucks.

