Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) to post earnings of $0.91 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ichor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.90. Ichor posted earnings per share of $0.81 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ichor will report full-year earnings of $3.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $3.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ichor.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. B. Riley increased their target price on Ichor from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Ichor from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Ichor stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.36. The stock had a trading volume of 142,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,102. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 2.11. Ichor has a 52-week low of $35.89 and a 52-week high of $63.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

In other Ichor news, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total value of $123,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total value of $594,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,131,720. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ichor by 9.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,288,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,113,000 after buying an additional 189,920 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ichor by 4.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 916,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,307,000 after purchasing an additional 36,264 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ichor by 6.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 861,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,370,000 after purchasing an additional 54,072 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in Ichor by 8.5% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 635,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,108,000 after buying an additional 49,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Ichor by 23.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 574,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,623,000 after buying an additional 108,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

