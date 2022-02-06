Iconic Token (ICNQ) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1,873.00

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. Iconic Token has a total market cap of $4.57 million and approximately $1,873.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Iconic Token has traded up 27.2% against the dollar. One Iconic Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00001080 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002335 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.27 or 0.00051967 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,084.18 or 0.07196223 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00055311 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,766.84 or 0.99786625 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00053568 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00006527 BTC.

About Iconic Token

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,877,786 coins. Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab . Iconic Token’s official message board is medium.com/@iconicholding . Iconic Token’s official website is iconicholding.com/icnq-token

Buying and Selling Iconic Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iconic Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Iconic Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

