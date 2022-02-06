Iconic Token Price Up 24.9% Over Last 7 Days (ICNQ)

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. Iconic Token has a market cap of $4.68 million and $2,954.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Iconic Token has traded up 24.9% against the dollar. One Iconic Token coin can now be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00001138 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002400 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00051433 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,003.91 or 0.07204904 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.38 or 0.00056074 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,583.38 or 0.99738258 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00053053 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006555 BTC.

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,877,786 coins. Iconic Token’s official website is iconicholding.com/icnq-token . Iconic Token’s official message board is medium.com/@iconicholding . Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iconic Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Iconic Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

