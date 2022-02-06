IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.88.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

IDEAYA Biosciences stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.57. 176,115 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,091. The firm has a market cap of $599.45 million, a P/E ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.47. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 1-year low of $14.63 and a 1-year high of $28.00.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 103.19% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $8.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 million. Analysts anticipate that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 82.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 92.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 82.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 138,950.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 8,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 404.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

