IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,011,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 409,243 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.84% of IDEAYA Biosciences worth $76,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IDYA. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 403.7% in the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,151,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,364,000 after acquiring an additional 923,277 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP raised its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,266,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,559,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,309,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,496,000 after acquiring an additional 409,712 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,040,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,070,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,479,000 after acquiring an additional 192,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

NASDAQ:IDYA opened at $15.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $599.40 million, a P/E ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.47. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.63 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.49 million. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 14.83% and a negative net margin of 103.19%. On average, equities analysts predict that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.56.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.