Idena (IDNA) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $110,785.00

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. In the last week, Idena has traded up 13% against the dollar. Idena has a market capitalization of $5.19 million and $110,785.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Idena coin can now be bought for $0.0917 or 0.00000220 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002398 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.24 or 0.00129997 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00051082 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $76.50 or 0.00183340 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00031332 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002401 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,983.66 or 0.07150565 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000523 BTC.

About Idena

IDNA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 80,119,028 coins and its circulating supply is 56,643,657 coins. Idena’s official website is idena.io . Idena’s official message board is medium.com/@idena.network . Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Idena Coin Trading

