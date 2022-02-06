IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Stock Position Raised by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $22,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,694,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,406,821,000 after buying an additional 419,143 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,629,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,292,234,000 after buying an additional 134,322 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,768,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,348,000 after purchasing an additional 56,661 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,342,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,761,000 after purchasing an additional 110,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,305,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,781,000 after purchasing an additional 85,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $676.20.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total value of $2,908,635.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total transaction of $3,976,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $526.44 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $460.36 and a 1 year high of $706.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $576.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $628.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.64 billion, a PE ratio of 61.14, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.05.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.17. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 102.84%. The business had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

