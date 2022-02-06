Idle Trading 33.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (IDLE)

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. Idle has a market capitalization of $6.09 million and $49,411.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Idle has traded 33.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Idle coin can now be bought for about $1.62 or 0.00003877 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002398 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00051082 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,983.66 or 0.07150565 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.04 or 0.00055225 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,591.37 or 0.99676807 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00052770 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006630 BTC.

Idle Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,763,003 coins. The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com . Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance . The official website for Idle is idle.finance

Idle Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Idle using one of the exchanges listed above.

