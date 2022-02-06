Ignition Price Tops $0.11 on Exchanges (IC)

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 6th. One Ignition coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000271 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ignition has traded 54.8% higher against the dollar. Ignition has a total market capitalization of $173,142.11 and approximately $14.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,168.45 or 0.99420345 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.19 or 0.00073544 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001485 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004438 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00022025 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00026681 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002384 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.34 or 0.00453488 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ignition Coin Profile

Ignition (IC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Ignition’s total supply is 1,519,506 coins and its circulating supply is 1,506,333 coins. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ignition’s official website is www.ignitioncoin.org . The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

