IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Shares Sold by Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. reduced its stake in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,270 shares during the quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $7,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in IHS Markit by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,013,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,150,270,000 after buying an additional 812,865 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in IHS Markit by 2.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,244,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,427,928,000 after buying an additional 265,744 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in IHS Markit by 8.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,072,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $822,610,000 after buying an additional 564,545 shares during the period. TCI Fund Management Ltd. acquired a new position in IHS Markit during the third quarter worth about $447,732,000. Finally, PSquared Asset Management AG lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 34.5% in the third quarter. PSquared Asset Management AG now owns 3,829,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $446,628,000 after purchasing an additional 982,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

Shares of NYSE INFO traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $116.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,590,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,695,337. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $46.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.92 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.98 and a 200-day moving average of $123.25. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 12-month low of $88.44 and a 12-month high of $135.82.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $149.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $142.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IHS Markit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.80.

In related news, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 5,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total transaction of $665,026.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.