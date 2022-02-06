II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $816.20 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) will report sales of $816.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for II-VI’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $823.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $810.90 million. II-VI reported sales of $786.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that II-VI will report full year sales of $3.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.27 billion to $3.39 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.57 billion to $3.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover II-VI.

Get II-VI alerts:

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. II-VI had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $795.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IIVI. Zacks Investment Research lowered II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James raised II-VI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised II-VI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp lowered II-VI to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised II-VI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.20.

Shares of IIVI opened at $62.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.91. II-VI has a 52-week low of $54.35 and a 52-week high of $100.44.

In other news, President Walter Robert Bashaw II sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $98,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph J. Corasanti sold 8,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total value of $558,231.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,870 shares of company stock worth $1,485,001 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of II-VI in the 4th quarter worth $140,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in II-VI by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new position in II-VI in the 3rd quarter worth $303,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in II-VI by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in II-VI in the 3rd quarter worth $415,000. 97.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on II-VI (IIVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.