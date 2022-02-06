ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.50.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IMGN shares. TheStreet raised ImmunoGen from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on ImmunoGen from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in ImmunoGen in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ImmunoGen in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in ImmunoGen in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in ImmunoGen in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ImmunoGen in the second quarter worth about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IMGN traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.32. 2,383,970 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,316,364. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.01. ImmunoGen has a 12 month low of $4.72 and a 12 month high of $10.88.

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

