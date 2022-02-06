Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Thursday, December 30th.

Shares of Immunovant stock opened at $5.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $679.65 million, a PE ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.30. Immunovant has a 1 year low of $5.69 and a 1 year high of $25.38.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.09). Equities analysts expect that Immunovant will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Immunovant news, insider William L. Macias sold 26,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total value of $222,011.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMVT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Immunovant in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 41.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 1,625.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Immunovant in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, NinePointTwo Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Immunovant in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

