IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.10.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IMV. Raymond James set a $1.75 price target on shares of IMV and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IMV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of IMV traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.18. 172,358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,255. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.52. IMV has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $4.60. The stock has a market cap of $96.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). IMV had a negative net margin of 14,569.68% and a negative return on equity of 118.77%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that IMV will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in IMV in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in IMV in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in IMV by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 64,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 20,063 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in IMV by 119.0% in the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 496,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 269,720 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in IMV in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 12.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in providing a novel class of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases including COVID-19. The company leverages its delivery platform (DPX) that programs immune cells directly within the human body to produce robust and sustained target killing capabilities.

