IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Posted by on Feb 6th, 2022

Shares of IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.10.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IMV. Raymond James set a $1.75 price target on shares of IMV and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IMV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of IMV traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.18. 172,358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,255. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.52. IMV has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $4.60. The stock has a market cap of $96.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). IMV had a negative net margin of 14,569.68% and a negative return on equity of 118.77%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that IMV will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in IMV in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in IMV in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in IMV by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 64,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 20,063 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in IMV by 119.0% in the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 496,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 269,720 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in IMV in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 12.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IMV

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in providing a novel class of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases including COVID-19. The company leverages its delivery platform (DPX) that programs immune cells directly within the human body to produce robust and sustained target killing capabilities.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for IMV (NASDAQ:IMV)

Receive News & Ratings for IMV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.