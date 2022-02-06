Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) Shares Purchased by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,202 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.41% of Independent Bank worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBCP. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Independent Bank by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 7,243 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Independent Bank by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 429,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,476,000 after purchasing an additional 163,847 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Independent Bank by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 611,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,286,000 after purchasing an additional 53,641 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Independent Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $281,000. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

IBCP stock opened at $24.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Independent Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $19.60 and a 52-week high of $26.00. The firm has a market cap of $516.68 million, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.02.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.06). Independent Bank had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.66%.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Ionia, MI.

