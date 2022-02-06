Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Ingevity from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ingevity from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NGVT. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 60.4% during the second quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 709,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,764,000 after acquiring an additional 267,400 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 90.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 381,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,254,000 after acquiring an additional 181,245 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 119.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 272,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,437,000 after buying an additional 147,997 shares during the last quarter. Ararat Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 76.0% in the third quarter. Ararat Capital Management LP now owns 317,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,689,000 after buying an additional 137,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingevity in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,810,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NGVT traded down $1.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.18. The stock had a trading volume of 291,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,576. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Ingevity has a fifty-two week low of $62.60 and a fifty-two week high of $89.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.92.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

