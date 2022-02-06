Ink (INK) Trading 8.6% Higher This Week

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 6th. Ink has a total market capitalization of $479,300.90 and approximately $35,953.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ink coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ink has traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002407 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00050918 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,969.83 or 0.07143356 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00055003 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,548.99 or 0.99937966 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $21.92 or 0.00052714 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006634 BTC.

Ink Coin Profile

Ink was first traded on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ink’s official website is ink.one . Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Ink Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

