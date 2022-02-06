Innova Market Cap Tops $218,265.54 (INN)

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. One Innova coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0316 or 0.00000074 BTC on exchanges. Innova has a market capitalization of $218,265.54 and approximately $30.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Innova has traded down 18.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000023 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000296 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Columbus (CBS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innova Coin Profile

Innova is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Innova

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Innova should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Innova using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

