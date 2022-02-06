Insider Buying: Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK) Insider Purchases 50,000 Shares of Stock

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK) insider Robert Douglas Cudney bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 13,247,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,405,470.82.

Robert Douglas Cudney also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nighthawk Gold alerts:

On Thursday, January 20th, Robert Douglas Cudney bought 5,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,900.00.

On Tuesday, January 4th, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 2,500 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,050.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 25,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,000.00.

On Thursday, December 16th, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 5,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,050.00.

On Thursday, December 2nd, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 30,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,300.00.

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 10,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,100.00.

On Friday, November 19th, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 35,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,600.00.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 5,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,150.00.

On Monday, November 15th, Robert Douglas Cudney bought 10,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,700.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Robert Douglas Cudney bought 85,500 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$85,500.00.

Shares of NHK traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$0.71. 11,243 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,783. Nighthawk Gold Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.64 and a 52-week high of C$1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.86. The company has a market cap of C$61.16 million and a P/E ratio of -1.49.

Nighthawk Gold (TSE:NHK) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Nighthawk Gold Corp. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Haywood Securities lowered their target price on shares of Nighthawk Gold from C$3.50 to C$2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Nighthawk Gold Company Profile

Nighthawk Gold Corp. identifies, acquires, explores for, and evaluates gold properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property, which comprises of Archean gold camp covering an area of 229,791 acres located in the Northwest Territories. The company was formerly known as Merc International Minerals Inc and changed its name to Nighthawk Gold Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nighthawk Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nighthawk Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.