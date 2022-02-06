Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,103,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 4.03% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $256,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 0.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 4.1% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 14.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners lifted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 1.7% in the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the third quarter worth about $28,000. 92.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

In related news, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 25,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $5,397,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Randy Ban sold 1,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $340,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,398 shares of company stock valued at $8,604,364. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE INSP opened at $223.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.91. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.18 and a 52 week high of $286.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.61 and a quick ratio of 7.14.

INSP has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $238.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.00.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.