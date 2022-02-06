Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Bought by Osterweis Capital Management Inc.

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 24.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,310 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,415 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Insulet worth $14,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PODD. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Insulet during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Insulet during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Insulet by 80.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 206 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Insulet during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Insulet by 140.1% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 461 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter.

PODD opened at $243.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $254.86 and a 200-day moving average of $280.56. Insulet Co. has a fifty-two week low of $193.70 and a fifty-two week high of $324.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 4.58. The company has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a PE ratio of -541.09 and a beta of 0.67.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). Insulet had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $275.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.62 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PODD. Raymond James raised their target price on Insulet from $285.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Insulet from $303.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Oppenheimer upgraded Insulet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. BTIG Research upgraded Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Insulet from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.17.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

