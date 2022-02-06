Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$198.40.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$187.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$196.00 to C$198.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$197.00 to C$195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$187.00 to C$197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

Shares of Intact Financial stock opened at C$175.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.08, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$164.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$167.71. Intact Financial has a 52-week low of C$140.50 and a 52-week high of C$178.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$30.84 billion and a PE ratio of 15.87.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.95 by C$0.92. The company had revenue of C$5.35 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intact Financial will post 11.0999999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.