Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $98.67.
Several analysts have issued reports on IBKR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock.
In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total transaction of $1,472,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total transaction of $1,239,739.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,099,212 shares of company stock worth $82,776,489. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
NASDAQ:IBKR traded up $2.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.97. 740,886 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 983,655. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.74. Interactive Brokers Group has a 12-month low of $58.84 and a 12-month high of $82.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.89.
Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $603.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.00 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 3.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 12.27%.
About Interactive Brokers Group
Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.
