Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $98.67.

Several analysts have issued reports on IBKR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total transaction of $1,472,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total transaction of $1,239,739.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,099,212 shares of company stock worth $82,776,489. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 140.6% during the second quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 994,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,401,000 after buying an additional 581,424 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 7.8% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 76,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,796,000 after buying an additional 5,563 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the second quarter worth $24,570,000. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 245.9% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 30,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 21,513 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1,569.9% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 63,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,174,000 after buying an additional 59,702 shares during the period. 19.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:IBKR traded up $2.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.97. 740,886 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 983,655. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.74. Interactive Brokers Group has a 12-month low of $58.84 and a 12-month high of $82.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.89.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $603.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.00 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 3.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

