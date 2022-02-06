Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Shares Bought by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 568,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,005 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.14% of Interactive Brokers Group worth $35,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 182.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,075,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,710,000 after purchasing an additional 695,169 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,347,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,598,000 after purchasing an additional 679,700 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,145,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,821,000 after purchasing an additional 627,539 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 140.6% in the 2nd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 994,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,401,000 after acquiring an additional 581,424 shares during the period. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 147.7% in the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 925,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,715,000 after acquiring an additional 552,009 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.87, for a total value of $1,457,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total transaction of $1,239,739.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,099,212 shares of company stock worth $82,776,489. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IBKR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $72.97 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.84 and a 1 year high of $82.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.89. The firm has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.74.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $603.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.27%.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

