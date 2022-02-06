Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Acquired by Ossiam

Ossiam boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 297.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,502 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $5,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 29.1% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.4% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% during the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.3% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 48.7% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 4,500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $607,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $8,085,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,872 shares of company stock worth $9,283,558 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $129.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.04 and a 52 week high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 44.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 18.38%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ICE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $172.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $158.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.56.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

