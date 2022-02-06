Internet Computer (ICP) 1-Day Volume Hits $283.65 Million

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. During the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Internet Computer coin can currently be bought for approximately $23.15 or 0.00055746 BTC on exchanges. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $4.63 billion and approximately $283.65 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002409 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00051320 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,999.47 or 0.07223064 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,537.93 or 1.00028172 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00052911 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006629 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002813 BTC.

Internet Computer Coin Profile

Internet Computer’s total supply is 476,800,253 coins and its circulating supply is 200,219,816 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity

