Internet Computer Tops 24-Hour Volume of $244.47 Million (ICP)

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 6th. In the last week, Internet Computer has traded 24.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $4.71 billion and $244.47 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Internet Computer coin can currently be bought for $23.53 or 0.00055129 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Internet Computer alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002345 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00051716 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,045.82 or 0.07137286 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,490.41 or 0.99567945 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00053380 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00006536 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002786 BTC.

Internet Computer Coin Profile

Internet Computer’s total supply is 476,815,408 coins and its circulating supply is 200,219,816 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Internet Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet Computer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.