Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) Position Reduced by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) by 31.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,564 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 73,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after buying an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $461,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 204.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 36,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after buying an additional 24,500 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 221,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,924,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF stock opened at $49.06 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $39.75 and a 1 year high of $50.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.53 and its 200-day moving average is $46.75.

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

